Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Position in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APRE. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,908,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $98,316,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,474,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APRE opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

