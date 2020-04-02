Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,061 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Landec were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Landec by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Landec by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Landec during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Landec by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of LNDC opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.92 million, a PE ratio of -27.14, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $152.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNDC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.