Citigroup Inc. Sells 592 Shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPB. TheStreet lowered Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $20.24 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.47 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 38.53% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

