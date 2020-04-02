Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,867 Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 336.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Osisko gold royalties were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OR opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0378 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

