Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,172,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,578.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $134,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

