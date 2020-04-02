Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 156.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,430,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,292,000 after acquiring an additional 608,855 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,084,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 449,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,811,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,987,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 92,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,797,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,978 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNW stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

