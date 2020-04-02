Captrust Financial Advisors Has $211,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $82.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,651 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

