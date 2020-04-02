Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 394.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 35.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after acquiring an additional 204,960 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cfra lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In related news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPB opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

