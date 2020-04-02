Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 2,682 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 65,373 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MPW. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MPW opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

