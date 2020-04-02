Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,872,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.34% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $35,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $836.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.53. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $41.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

