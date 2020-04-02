Brinker Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,120 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,337.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,124,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,698 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 375.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 750,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $22,440,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

