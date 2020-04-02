CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CarMax by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,479,000 after purchasing an additional 256,851 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $136,504,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,288,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,183,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.24. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $103.18.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.04.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

