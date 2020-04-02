Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 254,802 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,305,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.48% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $33,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,492,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048,970 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 245,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $484.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.56%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 62.56%.

SKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

