Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,096,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,157,000 after purchasing an additional 347,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $187,256,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

