Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.88 Million Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.41% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $35,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after buying an additional 979,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,370,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 486,035 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after buying an additional 298,516 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 385,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.23.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. Research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.