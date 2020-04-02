Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.43% of WD-40 worth $38,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in WD-40 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $188.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $153.91 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

