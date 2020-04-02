AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,555 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 95.0% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,471,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $1,185,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $9,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

