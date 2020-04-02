Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 461 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,501,000 after buying an additional 478,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,720,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,927,000 after buying an additional 501,299 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after buying an additional 610,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,463,000 after buying an additional 109,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.