16,085 Shares in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TECD shares. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

TECD opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.08. Tech Data Corp has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $151.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average of $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

