Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 334,005 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $37,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 345,486 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 355,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CADE opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $840.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.71. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 59,447 shares of company stock valued at $782,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

