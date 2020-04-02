iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $743,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $246.80 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

