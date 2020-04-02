DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $16.26 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,769.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,500 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $669,213,000 after buying an additional 2,474,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,920,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $654,961,000 after buying an additional 536,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,991,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,077,000 after purchasing an additional 222,659 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.