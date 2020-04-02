DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618,516 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,762 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $16,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 412,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 166,565 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.1666 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

