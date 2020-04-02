DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $18,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

