DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 139,458 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 199.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 139,458 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $19,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after acquiring an additional 128,853 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

