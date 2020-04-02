Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.42.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $286.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

