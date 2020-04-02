DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 129,039 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 155.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,039 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

Duke Energy stock opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.19.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

