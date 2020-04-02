Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 1,016 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

