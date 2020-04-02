Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 5,000 Trane (NYSE:TT)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Separately, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at $736,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Trane in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trane from $134.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Trane in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.22.

TT opened at $80.89 on Thursday. Trane has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

