DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 3,837 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,346 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $17,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $519,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 234,583 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,770,000 after acquiring an additional 319,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. TheStreet cut Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Vertical Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

