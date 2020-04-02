DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 452,602 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.18% of The Western Union worth $20,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WU opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

