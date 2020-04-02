Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5994 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

