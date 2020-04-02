DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $17.97 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in AGCO were worth $17,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $55,835,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 1,271.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $3,129,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in AGCO by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on AGCO from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

NYSE AGCO opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

