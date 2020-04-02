Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.31% of Ingredion worth $19,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Ingredion stock opened at $75.54 on Thursday. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

