Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 1,442 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

