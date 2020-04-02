DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,195 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.47% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,185,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of SIX opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $59.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

