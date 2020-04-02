Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,557,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,384 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $402,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.