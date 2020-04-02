DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $19.07 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $19,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 944.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBS opened at $8.90 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 347,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $4,705,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

