Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $456,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 773.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,027 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $103,735,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Novartis by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after acquiring an additional 956,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of NVS opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $3.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

