Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 122,400 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Facebook by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,164 shares of company stock worth $17,408,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.31.

Shares of FB opened at $159.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

