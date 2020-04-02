Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,416 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in BP by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

BP opened at $24.37 on Thursday. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.97.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

