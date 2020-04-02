Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.12.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana stock opened at $298.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

