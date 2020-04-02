AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Cut by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

