Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 8,300 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in New York Times by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in New York Times by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. New York Times Co has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra raised their price target on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

