Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,276,000 after buying an additional 112,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1,820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

NYSE:MO opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of -52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

