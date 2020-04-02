Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.52.

Shares of MA opened at $228.61 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,293 shares of company stock valued at $127,328,828. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.