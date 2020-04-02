Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in General Electric by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in General Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

