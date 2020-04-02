Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average is $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

