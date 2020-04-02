Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. State Street Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,237,708,000 after purchasing an additional 236,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $504,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335,441 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $228.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $140.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.27 and a 200-day moving average of $186.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.