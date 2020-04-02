Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 13,100 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,328,000 after purchasing an additional 182,559 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,220,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,373,000 after purchasing an additional 149,620 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,326,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.58. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

